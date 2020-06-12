Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's Zijin Mining to buy Guyana Goldfields for $238 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 08:47am EDT

By Tom Daly

China's Zijin Mining said on Friday it would acquire Guyana Goldfields for C$323 million ($238 million), bringing an end to a protracted takeover battle for the Canada-listed gold miner.

Toronto-based Guyana Goldfields announced on June 3 that it had received a binding proposal from an unnamed overseas-based miner to acquire the company, valuing it around 35% higher than a previously accepted offer from Silvercorp Metals.

On Friday, Zijin, one of China's biggest gold producers, was confirmed as the mystery bidder behind the higher all-cash offer to buy Guyana Goldfields, whose flagship asset is the Aurora gold mine in Guyana, for C$1.85 per share.

Zijin has been on an acquisition spree, wrapping up its purchase of Continental Gold for C$1.3 billion in March and earlier this week taking 50.1% in a copper miner in Tibet for $548 million.

"The all-cash offer from Zijin represents a significant premium to the amended Silvercorp offer price and is an excellent outcome for Guyana Goldfield's shareholders," Guyana Goldfields CEO Alan Pangbourne said in a statement.

Zijin has also agreed to provide Guyana Goldfields with a $30 million loan to finance ongoing operations at Aurora and for other liquidity needs.

"We believe that the Aurora mine is a high-quality gold asset with significant upside potential," Zijin chairman Chen Jinghe said, adding that his company looked forward to "advancing and developing the next phase of the mine".

Vancouver-based Silvercorp had announced on April 27 it would acquire Guyana Goldfields for C$0.60 per share in cash and stock before upgrading its offer to C$1.30 following a rival all-cash bid from an unnamed third party.

Silvercorp had been given the chance to match Zijin's offer but announced on June 10 it would not be doing so.

Guyana Goldfields had also received a buyout offer from Gran Colombia Gold Corp , which it rejected.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP. -7.04% 6.47 Delayed Quote.24.96%
GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC. -1.14% 1.73 Delayed Quote.147.14%
LINE CORPORATION 0.00% 5360 End-of-day quote.0.19%
SILVERCORP METALS INC. -5.63% 6.37 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 1.79% 3.41 End-of-day quote.-12.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aCARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aSUCCESS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aBLACK SEA PROPERTY AS : - Completed ordinary general meeting
AQ
08:57aSUCCESS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:56aBP : to implement projects in Azerbaijan despite COVID-19
AQ
08:56aCATELLA PUBL : Management change in Catella AB
AQ
08:55aRealheart strengthens research group with new doctoral student in computer simulation
AQ
08:55aSUCCESS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54aGARRETT MOTION : Announces Amendments to Credit Agreement
BU
08:52aNAVAMEDIC ASA : Final result of the subsequent offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group