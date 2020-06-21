Log in
China's auto sales to fall 10%-20% this year - industry body

06/21/2020 | 11:30pm EDT
Newly manufactured cars are seen at a port in Dalian

China's auto sales are expected to fall between 10% and 20% this year, from over 25 million units sold in 2019, an industry body said, signalling improved expectations as the world's biggest auto market starts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) had expected sales to fall 15% to 25% from last year's performance. It revised its estimate after seeing sales grow in April and May, it said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

