Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's biggest automaker expects domestic car sales to pick up in second quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 02:40am EDT
SAIC Motor Corp's logos are pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing

China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor expects the nation's auto sales to post year-on-year growth in the second quarter due to recovering demand and supportive policies, its chairman said on Friday.

With promotion and more premium products, SAIC is aiming for sales to outperform the overall Chinese market this year, Chen Hong, chairman of the Shanghai-based automaker, said in a written statement.

Chen added SAIC plans to roll out first product under Audi marque in early 2022. SAIC Motor has partnerships with Volkswagen and General Motors.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.95% 1040 Delayed Quote.30.00%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.26% 25.8 Delayed Quote.-29.51%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.54% 18.51 End-of-day quote.-22.39%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.51% 129.46 Delayed Quote.-24.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:37aMICROVISION : Annual Shareholder Meeting Vote Results
PU
03:37aAMERICAN STATES WATER : Shareholder Meeting Questions
PU
03:37aTRAKCJA PRKII S A : Upgrade project for Vilnius airport
PU
03:37aTRAKCJA PRKII S A : responsible for famed project in Wrocław
PU
03:35aBanks pursue Luckin Coffee chairman's assets after loan default
RE
03:35aRenault could disappear and must adapt - French finance minister
RE
03:32aAMOEBA : Amoéba publishes a new scientific article in the Microorganisms journal
PU
03:32aTender for the Supply, Installation and Configuration of a Request and Incident Processing and Management System
PU
03:32aMAILUP S P A : Group publishes its first Sustainability Report
PU
03:32aSUPREMA : announces Suprema Europe SARL to reinforce regional presence
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND NEEDS TO BE ABLE TO ADAPT: Le Maire
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Hong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group