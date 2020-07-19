China's capital Beijing to lower COVID-19 response

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Beijing will lower the
emergency response level of the coronavirus outbreak in the
Chinese capital to Level III from level II starting on July 20,
a municipal government official said on Sunday.
The city issued the second level response on June 16 after a
cluster of new coronavirus cases was found to be linked to
Xinfadi, a major wholesale food market in a southwestern
district of Beijing.
Since June 11, Beijing has recorded a total of 335 cases
linked to Xinfadi, but no new cases have been reported in the
past two weeks.
"Overall, the risks of getting coronavirus infection in
Beijing...and exporting to other regions are low, and the
general situation of tackling the pandemic is under control,"
said Liu Bei, vice secretary of the Beijing Municipal
government, told a news conference.
After lowering the coronavirus response, Beijing will reopen
parks, tourism sites, gyms, libraries and museums, but will cap
the number of visitors at 50% of capacity.
Conferences with no more than 500 participants will be
allowed, while exhibitions, sports matches and cinemas are also
expected to reopen gradually, Liu said.
Meanwhile, underground spaces with poor ventilation will be
banned from being used for business while wholesale markets,
restaurants, construction sites and factories will continue to
be strictly monitored for the coronavirus.
