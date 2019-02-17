Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's car sales decline deepens, road ahead bumpy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 11:55pm EST
Cars drive on a main road through Beijing's central business area

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's automobile sales in January tumbled 15.8 percent from a year earlier, the country's top auto industry association said on Monday, as the world's largest auto market hits the skids with the slump in sales extending to the seventh month.

China's Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in an emailed statement to Reuters that sales dropped to 2.37 million vehicles last month. This follows a 13 percent drop in December and a 14 percent fall in November.

"Car sales in January continued to decline, and there was no sign of improvement. We estimate that February wholesales will also drop sharply" said Xu Haidong, CAAM assistant secretary general.

"The reason for the sales drop is still the slowing overall economy, and consumption decline in small and medium-sized cities" Xu said.

China has been grappling with slowing economic growth as well as the fallout of trade frictions with the United States, forces which contributed to its auto market contracting for the first time in more than two decades last year.

Beijing is now trying to persuade consumers to loosen their purse strings and has pledged to provide subsidies to boost rural sales of some vehicles and purchases of new energy vehicles.

"Q1 sales were good last year, so this year the industry expects to have negative growth in the first quarter" Yale Zhang, head of consultancy AutoForesight, told Reuters, but he predicts sales to gradually pick up in the next three quarters.

Industry executives also say China's car sales in January and February tend to be affected by the Lunar New Year holiday, as consumers hold off on their car purchasing decisions around the festival.

The holiday's dates change annually but tend to occur in either month. It took place in the first week of February this year.

China's sales of new energy vehicles, however, continued to buck the trend, totalling 95,700 in January, a year-on-year increase of 140 percent, CAAM said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/17Architect of BOJ stimulus calls for big fiscal spending backed by central bank
RE
02/17China's car sales decline deepens, road ahead bumpy
RE
02/17New Zealand to target online giants with digital tax
RE
02/17AVA AGRI FOOD & VETERINARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPOR : Man fined for breaching farm licensing conditions
PU
02/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/17Thai economic growth strengthens in fourth-quarter but election could impact 2019 pace
RE
02/17U.S. agency submits auto tariff probe report to White House
RE
02/17U.S. agency submits auto tariff probe report to White House
RE
02/17US DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar weakens as trade deal hopes buoy riskier assets; Aussie, kiwi firm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
2US DOLLAR INDEX : US DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar weakens as trade deal hopes buoy riskier assets; Aussie, kiwi firm
3MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY PRODIGY RESULTS: a Global Study to Identify Patients at High R..
4DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rises 10.9% on Year
5LONDON COFFEE : COFFEE : Vietnam posts $816 million January trade surplus - customs
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.