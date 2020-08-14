China's catering businesses urged to stop wasting food

BEIJING - China's catering industry has been urged to stop wasting food and promote moderate consumption.

A proposal put forward by the China Hospitality Association on Aug 13 asked the country's catering businesses to create an environment where consumers are reminded not to waste food.

Catering businesses should improve management and make data-based purchases to cut wastage and inventory, said the proposal.

The proposal also highlighted efforts to encourage centralized primary processing and distribution to prevent the waste of ingredients and boost production base development to reduce pre-consumer food waste.