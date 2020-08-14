Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's catering businesses urged to stop wasting food

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT

BEIJING - China's catering industry has been urged to stop wasting food and promote moderate consumption.

A proposal put forward by the China Hospitality Association on Aug 13 asked the country's catering businesses to create an environment where consumers are reminded not to waste food.

Catering businesses should improve management and make data-based purchases to cut wastage and inventory, said the proposal.

The proposal also highlighted efforts to encourage centralized primary processing and distribution to prevent the waste of ingredients and boost production base development to reduce pre-consumer food waste.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 07:02:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:19aZEAL NETWORK : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:18aVISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results, Completes First Phase of Turnaround
PU
03:18aMULTICHOICE : announces new SuperSport Let's Play ambassador
PU
03:16a63 MOONS TECHNOLOGIES : The UK and the Bank of Thailand sign MoU on Financial Services
AQ
03:15aAIRBUS : DZ Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
03:15aH&R GMBH & CO. KGAA : Publishing of Half-Year Report 2020
EQ
03:15aMETALLOINVEST FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY : Metalloinvest opens a new credit line at Credit Bank of Moscow
EQ
03:13aBANK "SAINT PETERSBURG : Saint Petersburg will release 1H 2020 IFRS Results on August 26, 2020
PU
03:13aNORSK HYDRO : UNICEF collaboration will improve lives of young people
PU
03:13aTHORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : TTA Reports Second-Quarter Results with Improved Performance for Most Core Businesses
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
2THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : shares suspended after auditors decline to sign off on accounts
3TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC. : TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC :. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides a..
4GOOGLE TO END RESPONDING DIRECTLY TO DATA REQUESTS FROM HONG KONG AUTHORITIES: newspaper
5BANKIA, S.A. : BANKIA S A : La agencia Scope Ratings ratifica calificaciones crediticias de Bankia.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group