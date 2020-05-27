China's central bank injects 120b yuan into market on May 27

BEIJING - China's central bank pumped cash into the banking system via reverse repos to maintain liquidity on May 27.

The People's Bank of China injected 120 billion yuan (about $16.8 billion) into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2 percent.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system at a reasonably sufficient level, according to a statement on the website of the central bank.

No reverse repos matured on May 27.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China's central bank pledged in its first-quarter monetary policy report that it will step up counter-cyclical adjustments to support the real economy, make the prudent monetary policy more flexible and appropriate, and continue to deepen the reforms of the market-oriented interest rate and the yuan exchange rate formation system.