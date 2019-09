However, the People's Bank of China injected 120 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchases earlier on Monday.

On Friday, China's central bank said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for the third time this year, releasing 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity to shore up the flagging economy.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)