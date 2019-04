Thursday's midpoint was 199 pips, or 0.3 percent, firmer than the previous fix of 6.7110 and was the strongest since March 21.

China's onshore spot yuan finished the domestic session at a 7-week high on Wednesday, as a raft of stronger-than-expected data suggested the slowing economy may be starting to stabilise.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)