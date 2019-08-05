China's central bank to sell yuan bills in Hong Kong

The PBOC is issuing 20 billion yuan of three-month bills and 10 billion yuan of one-year bills.

The issuance came after China let the yuan weaken past the key 7 per dollar level amid the escalating trade war with the United States, and after Washington labelled the country a currency manipulator on Monday.

Traders say the PBOC has at times in the past used issuance in Hong Kong as a way to mop up liquidity and support offshore yuan levels.

The offshore yuan was last seen at 7.0967 per dollar, after hitting record lows in early Asia trade.

(Reporting by Noah Sin and David Stanley; Editing by Kim Coghill)