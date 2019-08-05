Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's central bank to sell yuan bills in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China will sell 30 billion yuan ($4.26 billion) of offshore yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong on August 14, it said on Tuesday.

The PBOC is issuing 20 billion yuan of three-month bills and 10 billion yuan of one-year bills.

The issuance came after China let the yuan weaken past the key 7 per dollar level amid the escalating trade war with the United States, and after Washington labelled the country a currency manipulator on Monday.

Traders say the PBOC has at times in the past used issuance in Hong Kong as a way to mop up liquidity and support offshore yuan levels.

The offshore yuan was last seen at 7.0967 per dollar, after hitting record lows in early Asia trade.

(Reporting by Noah Sin and David Stanley; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD -1.65% 3.58 End-of-day quote.0.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.50% 7.1029 Delayed Quote.1.64%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.04% 7.0457 Delayed Quote.0.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pU.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
09:23pChina's central bank to sell yuan bills in Hong Kong
RE
09:21pPhilippines July annual inflation slows to 2.4%
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:04pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
09:01pFormer Fed chairs say U.S. central bank must be free of 'political pressures'
RE
08:59pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
08:49pSouth Korea closely monitoring market volatility - deputy finance ministry
RE
08:42pFormer Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
2Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
3TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA : California's largest recycling business closes, 750 laid off
4ASX LTD : ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : TRADING HALT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group