China's commodity exchanges to resume night trading from May 6

04/24/2020 | 04:21am EDT

China's commodity exchanges will resume night trading of futures and options contract from May 6, the bourses said on Friday, as Beijing strives to get the economy back on track after the coronavirus outbreak.

The bourses, including Shanghai Futures Exchange, Shanghai International Energy Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, suspended night-time trading sessions in early February as China went into lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dalian exchange also said on Friday that it will include liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) futures and options <0#DPG:>, launched in March 30, in night trading from May 6.

The bourses will hold mock night trading on April 26 in preparation for resuming those sessions.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)

