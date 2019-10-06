Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's development a great example for world to learn: Syrian official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

DAMASCUS - China's huge achievements in development have reverberated on other countries and provide examples for the world to learn from, a senior Syrian political advisor has said.

Through the values based on equality and peace and its massive achievements, China has set an example of how the global human community should be established, Bouthaina Shaaban, Syria's political and media advisor to the presidency, said in an interview with Xinhua.

Shaaban, who has been a presidential advisor since 2008, shared her views on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Mentioning the speech delivered on Oct 1 by President Xi Jinping at the grand celebration to mark the anniversary, Shaaban said Xi's address contained several key messages and one of them was that a strong China would go hand in hand with a strong international community.

On the National Day that fell on Oct 1, Xi told the world that China will stay on the path of peaceful development, and pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up.

China does not follow some Western nations' idea of weakening other countries to be strong, she said, adding that 'there is no contradiction between strengthening China and strengthening the world.'

Shaaban said she was impressed that China has maintained its unique characteristics and traditions while moving forward with this legacy to achieve further prosperity.

The technological advancement is one of the things Shaaban is interested in, particularly how China has made big stride in 5G technology. Shaaban said she also admired the rapid urban development in China, citing the recent inauguration of the Beijing Daxing International Airport.

The leadership of the Communist Party of China has played a very significant role in the progress of China, the politician said.

Arab countries should learn from China, said Shaaban, noting that the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative will reflect positively on Arab countries, as the initiative is based on consultation and cooperation.

On bilateral ties, Shaaban said that the relations between the two countries are historical since the days of the ancient Silk Road and should become even deeper and more robust due to the positive role China could play in Syria's investment, infrastructure and many other areas.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 01:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07pFEDERATION UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA : Coal mining art exhibition in the black
PU
09:54pOil prices slip again amid gathering gloom over global economy
RE
09:27pAUSTRALIAN PCI® : Construction continues to decline in September
PU
09:27pCHINA'S DEVELOPMENT A GREAT EXAMPLE FOR WORLD TO LEARN : Syrian official
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:06pAsian shares buoyed by U.S. jobs, trade talks in focus
RE
09:05pYen rises, offshore yuan dips on caution over Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
08:20pLow inflation? Nothing to worry about, Fed's George says
RE
07:12pIrish consumer sentiment slumps as no-deal Brexit looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs - FT
2RESOURCE GENERATION : RESOURCE GENERATION : Production Update September Quarter
3Hear Keynotes from ASX's CEO plus RBA and NAB at ISDA's Australian Conference, Oct 23, Sydney
4GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Response to Appendix 3Y Query
5INTERTEK GROUP PLC : INTERTEK : Opens State-of-the-Art Transportation Technologies Laboratory in San Antonio

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group