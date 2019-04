Mao Shengyong, spokesman for the bureau, made the comments after official data showed China's economy grew at a steady 6.4 percent pace in the first quarter from a year earlier, defying expectations for a slowdown, as industrial output jumped sharply.

There are favourable factors for supporting industrial output growth and it is expected to maintain a steady pace, Mao said.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)