China's exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 yrs as economies reopen; imports slip

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's exports rose for the
third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in
imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed coronavirus
lockdowns in a further boost to the recovery in the world's
second-biggest economy.
Exports in August rose a solid 9.5% from a year earlier,
customs data showed on Monday, marking the strongest gain since
March 2019. The figure also beat analysts' expectations for 7.1%
growth and compared with a 7.2% increase in July.
Imports however slumped 2.1%, compared with market
expectations for a 0.1% increase and extending a 1.4% fall in
July.
The strong exports suggest a faster and more balanced
recovery for the Chinese economy, which is rebounding from a
record first-quarter slump thanks largely to domestic stimulus
measures
"China’s exports continue to defy expectations and to grow
significantly faster than global trade, thus gaining global
market share," said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics.
"The import data disappointed, pointing to the need for
caution as we assess growth of China’s domestic demand."
A private survey on manufacturing activity last week showed
Chinese factories reported the first increase in new export
orders this year in August as overseas demand slowly revives.
The pick-up in business also led to a further expansion in
production, marking the sharpest gain in almost a
decade.
China's export performance, boosted by record shipments of
medical supplies and robust demand for electronic products, has
not been as severely affected by the global slowdown as some
analysts had feared.
But imports unexpectedly slipped further into contraction,
suggesting softer domestic demand.
Copper imports in August eased from the previous month's
all-time high, as an arbitrage window to bring in overseas metal
shut and demand from key consumption sectors slowed. Coal
imports slipped 20.8% from the month before.
China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month,
compared with the poll's forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus
and $62.33 billion surplus in July.
OUTLOOK STILL UNCERTAIN
The outlook is still far from rosy as external demand could
suffer if virus control measures have to be re-imposed by trade
partners later this year on a resurgence of the epidemic.
China also is looking to reduce its reliance on overseas
markets for its development as U.S. hostility and the pandemic
increase external risks that could hamper longer-term progress.
Already heightened U.S.-China tensions are expected to
escalate ahead of the U.S. presidential election. China remains
well behind on its pledge to boost purchases of U.S. goods under
an agreement that was launched in February.
China's trade surplus with the United States widened to
$34.24 billion in August from $32.46 billion in July.
Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their
commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal in a phone call last month.
"Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps
necessary to ensure the success of the agreement," the U.S.
Trade Representative's office said.
The U.S. Trade Representative's Office last week extended
tariff exclusions for a wide range of Chinese goods such as
smartwatches and some medical masks but only through the end of
2020, a move that may create some leverage for Washington in the
bilateral trade negotiations but increasing uncertainty for
businesses.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Additional reporting by Colin
