Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's factory activity posts record contraction as coronavirus bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 09:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee works on the production line of a robot vacuum cleaner at a factory of Matsutek in Shenzhen

Factory activity in China contracted at the fastest pace on record in February, highlighting the damage from the coronavirus outbreak on the world's second-largest economy.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a record low of 35.7 in February from 50.0 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, well below the 50-point mark that separates monthly growth from contraction.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the February PMI to come in at 46.0.

The sombre readings provide the first official snapshot of the state of the Chinese economy since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic which has killed almost 3,000 people in mainland China and infected about 80,000.

The results suggest deepening cracks in an economy already hit by the trade war as the coronavirus forces widespread transport curbs and tough public health measures which have paralyzed economic activity.

China's economy is widely expected to suffer another sharp blow in the first quarter of this year, pressuring policymakers to unveil more stimulus measures.

Nomura expects first-quarter growth to be at 2.0% year-on-year while Capital Economics estimates China's economy would contract outright in year-on-year terms this quarter, for the first time since at least the 1990s.

A sub-index of manufacturing production nosedived to 27.8 in February from January's 51.3 while a reading of new orders plunged to 29.3, down from 51.4 a month earlier.

Factories continued to lose jobs at the fastest pace in years as labor conditions remained tight amid the travel restrictions.

China's leaders have urged local governments, factories and workers to re-start operations as soon as possible in less affected regions. But the response has been slow and many migrant workers - including those in worst-hit Hubei province - have yet to return to work due to stringent quarantine rules and ongoing travel bans.

Official data showed that only about 30% of China's small- and medium-sized companies had resumed production as of Wednesday. Some firms that have restarted work are reportedly running below normal capacity.

Small- and mid-size firms account for more than 80% of nationwide employment and over 60% of gross domestic product.

As the coronavirus spreads to more countries, some analysts have warned that the impact on global supply chains could risk dampening the subsequent recovery for Chinese manufacturers.

"Even if labor shortages in China start to ease, some factories may run into problems resuming normal production if outbreaks in other countries mean they have trouble sourcing intermediate goods," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note on Friday.

Economists at Morgan Stanley have warned of a pronounced impact on first-quarter global growth, with rising risks of it extending into the second quarter this year.

China's services sector activity also posted the deepest contraction on record, with official non-manufacturing PMI dropping to 29.6, from 54.1 in January, a separate NBS survey showed.

China's economy has transitioned more towards services since the SARS coronavirus epidemic in 2002-2003, and the sector now accounts for about 60% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Transportation, tourism, catering and entertainment sectors have been hard hit during the coronavirus outbreak as people avoid crowded areas.

A sub-index of construction activity, a key driver of growth, stood at 26.6, down from 59.7 in January.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Morgan Stanley, NOMURA Co., Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -0.84% 45.03 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -6.47% 1026 End-of-day quote.-3.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:24pDollar dives to seven-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint
RE
10:19pELLIOTT BUILT A STAKE IN TWITTER, IS PUSHING FOR CHANGES : sources
RE
10:18pChina Purchasing Indexes Drop to Record Lows as Epidemic Stalls Output
DJ
09:36pChina's Service Sector Hit Hard by Epidemic
DJ
09:28pDollar dives to seven-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint
RE
09:25pChina's factory activity posts record contraction as coronavirus bites
RE
09:18pVietnam February trade surplus likely $100 million - statistics office
RE
09:12pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Main Street leans toward Sanders, but Wall Street says Trump
RE
08:55pHarley-Davidson looks for new leadership to end its sales struggle
RE
08:51pUBS CEO's pay slips to $1 million a month as Swiss bank's top bosses pocket $113 million
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week
3ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Venclexta Combination Study Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Intesa, UBI line up advisers to face off in takeover battle
5BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Medical Device Company Pulmonx Files for IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group