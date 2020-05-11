Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's factory-gate prices continue to fall in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 11:20pm EDT

BEIJING - China's producer prices continued to fall in April as the novel coronavirus outbreak and a persistent slump in global commodities prices combined to drive deflationary pressure, official data showed on May 12.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The reading deepened from the 1.5-percent drop in March, with price declines widening in major industries.

Prices for oil and natural gas extraction saw the biggest drop last month, plunging 51.4 percent year-on-year, while those for the processing of oil, coal and other fuel went down 19.8 percent.

Month-on-month, overall producer prices fell 1.3 percent.

The PPI data came along with the release of the consumer price index (CPI), which showed consumer inflation easing to 3.3 percent in April amid retreating food prices as the country fast-tracks the restoration of economic activities amid further epidemic containment.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 03:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aNew Zealand's pandemic budget sets stage for Ardern's re-election bid
RE
12:36aChina Economic Data Indicate V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely -- Update
DJ
12:23aSoutheast Asian markets skid on coronavirus resurgence fears; Singapore drops most
RE
12:20aMalaysia's March factory output falls 4.9%, worst drop in nine years
RE
12:20aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Global COVID-19 update with Andrew Cox
PU
12:17aBOJ will do 'whatever it can' to combat pandemic fallout - Kuroda
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aBOJ will do 'whatever it can' to combat pandemic fallout - Kuroda
RE
05/11MARKETS AND MARKETS : Agricultural Microbials Market worth $11.6 billion by 2025
PU
05/11China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic hits demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up
2BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : U.S. COVID-19 tests - What's out there and how well do they work?
4NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Tim Hortons Secures Tencent Investment for China Expansion
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group