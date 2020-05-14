Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 10:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou

By Kevin Yao

China's industrial output rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, expanding for the first time this year as the world's second-largest economy slowly emerged from its coronavirus lockdown.

That was faster than the 1.5% increase forecast in a Reuters poll on analysts and followed a 1.1% fall in March.

After months of lockdowns, China is slowly reopening its economy as the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland has come under control.

However, it continues to face major challenges in recovery as the pandemic has now swept the globe, affecting other major economies and trading partners.

The National Bureau of Statistics said China's economy was recovering but still faced many challenges as the coronavirus spread globally.

Louis Kuijs, Head of Asia Economics at Oxford Economics, expects a global recession will weigh on China's recovery.

"But China's growth now relies largely on domestic demand," he said. "We expect the improvement in consumption momentum to continue, albeit from a weak starting point and gradually, while we see investment outperforming consumption, benefiting from more significant policy support."

China's economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, shrinking for the first time since at least 1992.

Producer prices saw their sharpest fall in four years earlier this week, showing weakening industrial demand.

Many Chinese factories are grappling with slashed or cancelled overseas orders after reopening as global demand stays tepid.

While the country's exports saw an unexpected rebound in April, driven in part by demand for medical supplies, imports saw a sharper-than-expected dive, signalling weak domestic demand.

Manufacturing surveys in April showed a collapse in export orders.

China's central bank said on Sunday that it would step up policy support for the economy, which would include help for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Consumption remained weak with retail sales falling 7.5% in April, faster than a forecast 7.0% decline.

Sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as shops, restaurants and other places with crowds closed across the country.

Fixed asset investment fell 10.3% in January-April, compared with a forecast 10.0% fall and a 16.1% decline in January-March.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60% of total investment, fell 13.3% in January-April, compared with an 18.8% decline in the first three months of the year.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Huizhong Wu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
SAM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.97% 9300 End-of-day quote.1.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pChina property investment rebounds in April as economy reopens, sales decline eases
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:39pChina's Property Investment Improved in April
DJ
10:30pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : The Performance of National Economy Continued to Improve with Major Indicators Manifesting Positive Changes in April
PU
10:27pChina central bank surprises by keeping MLF rate steady, focus now on next week's LPR
RE
10:25pChina Industrial Production Rebounds
DJ
10:22pCorrection to Coronavirus Cure Investing Article
DJ
10:15pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 1-10,2020
PU
10:12pGoldman Sachs to buy boutique wealth management custodian Folio
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 billion U.S. chip factory
2CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
3COVID-19 / MMR VACCINE PREPRINT AVAILABLE: World Organization Has Completed Its Research
4NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Heal..
5AIA GROUP LIMITED : AIA : New-Business Value Fell 27% in 1Q on Virus Hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group