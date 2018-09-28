China's final second-quarter current account surplus at $5.8 billion - FX regulator

In June, China reported a final current account deficit of $34.1 billion for the first quarter of 2018, the first deficit since early 2010.

China posted a final capital and financial account surplus of $6 billion for the second quarter, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

China's final current account deficit for the first half of 2018 was $28.8 billion while its final capital and financial account surplus was $78.5 billion, the regulator said.

(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)