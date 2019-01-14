China's finance ministry says will step up fiscal expenditure this year

At the same time, the government said it will reduce its general expenditures by more than 5 percent, the finance ministry said in a statement provided before a news conference.

The statement didn't specify areas where expenditure would be reduced.

The central bank, in a separate statement on Tuesday, said it will maintain prudent monetary policy, keeping it neither too tight nor too loose, and strengthen the counter-cyclical adjustments.

Monetary policy will be made more forward-looking, flexible and targeted, said the bank.

