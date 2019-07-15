Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's first-half fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% year-on-year to 472 billion yuan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 10:41pm EDT
Construction workers stand on scaffolding in front of high voltage power lines in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fixed-asset investment project approval in the first six months increased 81% by value compared with a year earlier as Beijing ramped up infrastructure spending to help support a slowing economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 94 fixed-asset investment projects in January-June worth a total of 471.5 billion yuan ($68.60 billion), Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the state planner, told reporters on Tuesday.

That was an increase of 211.2 billion yuan of projects approved compared with the first six months of 2018, when 102 projects worth 260.3 billion yuan were approved.

The NDRC did not give any figures for June this year.

According to Reuters calculations, 15 projects worth a total of 32.8 billion yuan were approved last month. That compares with 20 projects worth 51.6 billion yuan in May.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.8746 Delayed Quote.0.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35pROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY : Navy technician races up the ranks at Tickford Racing
PU
11:28pAsian shares inch up as cautious investors await U.S. data, earnings
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:50pANHUI TIANDA OIL PIPE : A major OCTG project in Volgograd
PU
10:41pChina's first-half fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% year-on-year to 472 billion yuan
RE
10:25pEXCLUSIVE : Canada set to postpone Huawei 5G decision to after vote, given sour ties with China - sources
RE
10:23pJapan trade minister blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting
RE
10:15pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Farmers harvest new potato variety in Buguias, Benguet
PU
10:11pState AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger say October trial may not be possible
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
5Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About