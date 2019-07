China's first-half fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% year-on-year to 472 billion yuan

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 94 fixed-asset investment projects in January-June worth a total of 471.5 billion yuan ($68.60 billion), Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the state planner, told reporters on Tuesday.

That was an increase of 211.2 billion yuan of projects approved compared with the first six months of 2018, when 102 projects worth 260.3 billion yuan were approved.

The NDRC did not give any figures for June this year.

According to Reuters calculations, 15 projects worth a total of 32.8 billion yuan were approved last month. That compares with 20 projects worth 51.6 billion yuan in May.

