Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's funding for small firms still not improved - auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has still not "fundamentally improved" the financing environment for small firms despite a lending push by the central government, the head of the country's auditing authority told parliament late on Wednesday.

China has been trying to make it easier for small firms to get access to bank loans in a bid to rejuvenate its slowing economy and weather a trade war with the United States.

The country's cabinet, the State Council, unveiled new measures on Wednesday to cut financing costs for smaller firms.

However, Hu Zejun, head of China's National Audit Office, said in an annual budget review submitted to the National People's Congress and published late on Wednesday that the push has yet to have a substantial impact.

"Due to risk prevention, there are still some problems for bank financing, such as a relative high threshold (to obtain loans), lengthy procedures, and a long waiting period," he said.

He said three of the big five Chinese commercial lenders had also illegally charged 230 million yuan ($33.44 million) in financing fees, "failing to ease the corporate burden" on firms.

The audit office also uncovered dozens of violations in the disbursement of retirement funds and unemployment insurance, with several officials accused of "misappropriating" millions of yuan of state money.

As well, the audit revealed an imbalance between resource development and ecological restoration, Hu said, noting that 3,248 firms in four provinces were found to have illegally extracted 594 million cubic metres of water last year.

($1 = 6.8781 yuan)

(The story corrects to fix number of firms in final paragraph to 3,248, not 3,2487)

(Reporting by David Stanway in SHANGHAI and Cheng Leng in BEIJING; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Household wealth up slightly in March quarter (Media Release)
PU
09:36pU.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
RE
09:35pDOLLAR INDEX : holds gains vs. yen, jitters prevail ahead of G20
RE
09:32pOil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
RE
09:31pHuawei Technologies loses trade secrets case against U.S. chip designer
RE
09:24pTrump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
RE
09:24pTrump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka - White House
RE
09:20pChina's funding for small firms still not improved - auditor
RE
09:19pHuawei employees worked with China military on research projects - Bloomberg
RE
09:17pHuawei employees worked with China military on research projects - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
4FACEBOOK : Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About