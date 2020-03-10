|
China's gold market
03/10/2020 | 07:05pm EDT
Over the past two decades, China has become the world's leading gold market. As both the largest gold consumer and producer in the world, China plays a key role in the global gold market. But to many, the ancient eastern country's gold market remains a mystery.
This primer serves as an introduction to China's gold market. It provides an overview of China's jewellery and investment markets, key drivers of demand and the gold mining industry.
Summary
-
China's jewellery market has witnessed stunning growth: from 1990 to 2019, jewellery demand averaged 17% annual growth. In 2019, China accounted for over 30% of global jewellery demand.
-
China's bar and coin market has also experienced rapid expansion: demand grew to 211 tonnes (t) in 2019 from just 12t in 2004. Meanwhile, the young Chinese gold ETF market is also expanding.
-
China has been the world's largest gold producer since 2007, representing 11% of the world's total mined gold production in 2019. Currently, China's gold mining industry is transitioning from quantity-driven growth to quality-driven growth.
-
Having developed for 17 years, gold trading volumes at Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) totalled 68,574t in 2019, making it the largest spot gold exchange in the world.
Disclaimer
World Gold Council published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 23:04:09 UTC
|
|