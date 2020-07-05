Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's green bond issuance increases in 2019: report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/05/2020 | 02:04am EDT

BEIJING - China's green bond issuance saw steady growth in 2019, with more diversified issuers in the market, a recent report showed.

The issuance of the country's green bonds rose 33 percent to 386.2 billion yuan (about $54.7 billion) in 2019, according to an annual report on China's green bond market jointly released by the China Central Depository & Clearing Co Ltd and the Climate Bonds Initiative.

Non-financial institutions overtook financial institutions as the biggest issuers, with their issuance surging 54 percent and accounting for 37 percent of last year's total, the report said.

China announced a plan in 2016 to establish a national green finance mechanism, becoming the first country worldwide to make such a move. It also helped push green finance to be included on the G20 agenda.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2020 06:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Helping small business lower power bills
PU
02:10aBritain weighs vouchers to boost spending in virus-hit sectors, Guardian says
RE
02:04aCHINA'S GREEN BOND ISSUANCE INCREASES IN 2019 : report
PU
01:34aGLOBALDATA : Further cuts to MENA construction sector expected for 2020 as region hit with triple whammy, says GlobalData
PU
12:26aUAE non-oil private sector jumps back to growth in June - PMI
RE
12:25aSaudi non-oil private sector shrinks again in June - PMI
RE
07/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's privately offered funds top 14t yuan in 2019
PU
07/04KINCORA COPPER : announces high-grade gold-copper results from first hole at Trundle
PU
07/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's e-commerce logistics activities expand in June
PU
07/04German economy minister sees economic recovery from October
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Bellagio error may be biggest sportsbook loss for Vega..
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Britain nears 500 million pound supply deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 va..
3TETHYS OIL AB (PUBL) : TETHYS OIL PUBL : signs new exploration block onshore Oman
4GUNNEBO AB (PUBL) : GUNNEBO PUBL : Make Shopping Safer – Gunnebo Launches Social Distancing Manager for ..
5Georgia sees increase in Producer Price Index

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group