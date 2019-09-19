Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's growth could slip below 6%, analysts warn, as trade war takes toll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man rides his bicycle across the street under the Guomao bridge at the Central Business District in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic growth risks slipping below the lower-end of Beijing 2019 target of 6% in the third quarter or over the next year, analysts warn, but government economists are slightly more optimistic as they expect stimulus to help stave off a sharper slowdown.

Economists believe China's economic growth likely cooled further this quarter from a near 30-year low of 6.2% in April-June, but they differ on whether the slowing trend could persist despite a raft of government policy measures.

Economic activity worsened in August, with growth in industrial production at its weakest in 17-1/2 years, as the U.S.-China trade war dented business confidence, investment and domestic consumption.

"There is a risk for Q3 GDP to be below 6.0%," said Zhaopeng Xing, an economist at ANZ.

"But we expect September will see a jump in fixed-asset investment because many gift projects for 70th anniversary will be confirmed to be in the statistics at the quarter end. So we maintain our forecast of Q3 GDP 6.1%," he told Reuters.

UBS expects China's economic growth to slow to 5.5% in 2020 from expected pace of 6.0% in 2019. Growth will slow further in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact from higher U.S. tariffs, UBS's China economist Tao Wang said.

Beijing is targeting 6%-6.5% growth for 2019, and government analysts expect the stimulus measures will prop-up the economy.

"We forecast third-quarter growth would be 6.1%, before recovering somewhat in the fourth quarter, to 6.2%," said Zhang Yuxian, head of economic forecasting department of State Information Center, a top government think tank.

"This round of polices, including fiscal, monetary and structural policies, will definitely be reflected in the fourth quarter, otherwise such policies will be ineffective," Zhang told a group of foreign reporters late Wednesday.

That would ensure the economy will grow between 6.2% and 6.3% this year, he said, in line with the government target.

Chen Wenling, chief economist at China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a well-connected think tank, told reporters that she expected growth to be around 6.2% this year and around 6% in 2020.

Zhang Yansheng, another economist at CCIEE, said he cannot rule out the possibility that quarterly growth could dip below 6% in the future, but he did not specify a timeframe.

MORE PRESSURE ON JOBS

Despite a slew of growth-boosting measures since last year, the world's second-largest economy has yet to stabilise. That explains why most private economists remain sober about China's growth outlook as demand at home and abroad weakens.

Analysts say Beijing needs to roll out more stimulus to ward off a sharper slowdown as the protracted trade war with the United States takes a toll on businesses and consumers.

Room for stimulus is limited as policymakers worry about rising debt risks and property bubbles, although accelerating consumer inflation has yet to become a big concern, policy insiders said.

The market is watching whether the central bank, which has cut reserve requirements seven times since early 2018, will lower its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) on Friday.

Louis Kuijs at Oxford Economics forecast China's GDP to grow 6.1% this year and 5.7% in 2020.

Employment pressures have been partly offset by a more resilient services sector and a shrinking pool of workers as a result of the country's demographic changes, analysts said.

Chen at CCIEE said the trade war has hit the factory jobs sector, although the overall employment remains steady.

"Some small and medium-sized firms have gone bankrupt due to the impact from the Sino-U.S. trade war," she said, citing a private survey that some 4 million jobs have been affected.

China's nationwide survey-based jobless rate was at 5.2% in August, easing slightly from July, according to government data.

UBS's Wang also cautioned about the jobs outlook.

"We also see more pressure on employment in end 2019 and early 2020 after the last tranche of tariffs take effect. This, plus the negative impact of trade war and slowing property activities, will likely depress consumption growth," Wang said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu

Stocks treated in this article : 51job, Inc. (ADR), UBS Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
51JOB, INC. (ADR) -0.15% 73.86 Delayed Quote.18.29%
UBS GROUP 1.46% 11.49 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Overall BOP Position Posts US$493 Million Surplus in August 2019; US$5.53 Billion Surplus for January-August 2019
PU
05:22aJapan's bank lobby welcomes BOJ decision not to deepen negative interest rates
RE
05:21aJapan economy minister says BOJ decision-making appropriate
RE
05:20aJapan's bank lobby welcomes BOJ decision not to deepen negative interest rates
RE
05:19aNew York extends lead over Brexit-hit London in finance center poll
RE
05:18aChina to release more meat from state reserves to secure supplies
RE
05:17aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Evolution of loans to the economy
PU
05:17aU.S., Chinese trade deputies face off in Washington amid deep differences
RE
05:16aGM's South Korean workers to stage partial strike - union note
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
3DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
5CMC MARKETS PLC : IG Group points to recovery as trading activity improves

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group