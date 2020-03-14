Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 04:28am EDT

The number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on Friday, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

Mainland China had 11 new confirmed cases on Friday, up from eight cases a day earlier, but only four of those - all in the virus epicentre of Hubei province - were locally transmitted, according to the data released on Saturday.

The other seven - including four in the financial hub of Shanghai, one in the capital Beijing and two in the northwestern province of Gansu - were all detected in travellers coming into China from overseas, specifically Italy, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Later on Saturday, Shanghai's city government confirmed a further two imported cases in travellers from France and Spain.

The numbers underscore how China, where the outbreak began in December, appears to now face a greater threat of new infections from outside its borders as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically.

A total of 95 cases have entered mainland China from overseas by the end of Friday, the commission said.

Hubei has now seen new infections fall for nine straight days. All four new cases on Friday were in the provincial capital Wuhan.

The death toll in mainland China from the coronavirus had reached 3,189 by the end of Friday, up by 13 from the previous day. All the latest deaths were in Hubei and 10 were in Wuhan.

The virus has infected 80,824 people in mainland China, the commission said. Globally, more than 138,000 have been infected and over 5,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

As cases rise overseas, the steel hub of Tangshan in northern China's Hebei province warned people entering the city against trying to conceal their travel history.

People who do so will have to bear all treatment costs if they are later found to have contracted coronavirus, the Tangshan city government said.

Meanwhile, China's finance ministry said at a briefing on Saturday that the virus had affected first-quarter fiscal revenues but the Chinese economy remained resilient.. No details were given.

SHANGHAI REOPENING

Despite the uptick in imported cases in Shanghai, the city is gearing up to re-open all its public parks by March 20, Fang Yan, an official from Shanghai's Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau, told a press conference on Saturday.

A total of 195 city parks have reopened so far after "the war against coronavirus situatuion showed positive changes", Fang said. Thousands of public venues had earlier been shut across China in a bid to halt the virus spread.

The city's flagship Shanghai Museum and well-known landmark the Oriental Pearl Tower have both reopened, said culture and tourism official Zhang Qi.

But Shanghai is following Beijing in suspending public funerals, instead offering grave-cleaning and flower services at cemeteries as the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 4 approaches.

XI'S CONDOLENCES

Of the new Shanghai cases imported from Italy, three were Chinese people who worked in Italy and flew to Shanghai via Moscow, according to the city's municipal health commission, while the fourth was an Italian who flew in via Paris.

Italy is the worst affected country in Europe, reporting a total 17,660 cases by Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over the phone to offer his "sincere condolences" to the Italian people over the crisis, CCTV reported on Saturday.

Xi also held phone calls with the presidents of two other severely hit countries, Iran and South Korea, again expressing condolences, the state broadcaster said.

By Shivani Singh and Winni Zhou

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39aBuffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bill Gates steps aside
RE
04:28aChina's imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop again
RE
04:28aU.S. President Trump encountered second person who later tested positive for coronavirus - White House physician
RE
04:20aApple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, until March 27
RE
03:48aChina's finance ministry first quarter fiscal income affected by coronavirus
RE
03:43aMoscow makes school attendance optional amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03:35aCoronavirus cases in Japan at 1,423 as of Saturday morning - NHK
RE
03:01aSouth Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086 - KCDC
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up
2OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : How a Virus Upended the Business World
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Moves Closer to a Settlement
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group