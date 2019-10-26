Log in
China's industrial profits fall 5.3% in September

0
10/26/2019 | 09:45pm EDT
People stand near a window overlooking the financial district in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms declined 5.3% in September from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

That compares with a 2% decline in August and a 2.6% gain in July.

For January-September, profits fell 2.1% from a year earlier to 4.59 trillion yuan ($649.71 billion), faster than the 1.7% fall in the first eight months.

Industrial firms' liabilities increased 5.4% from a year earlier to 66.49 trillion yuan at end-September, compared with a 5.0% increase in August.

The data covers companies with more than 20 million yuan in annual revenue from their main operations.

($1 = 7.0647 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
