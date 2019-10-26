China's industrial profits fall 5.3% in September

That compares with a 2% decline in August and a 2.6% gain in July.

For January-September, profits fell 2.1% from a year earlier to 4.59 trillion yuan ($649.71 billion), faster than the 1.7% fall in the first eight months.

Industrial firms' liabilities increased 5.4% from a year earlier to 66.49 trillion yuan at end-September, compared with a 5.0% increase in August.

The data covers companies with more than 20 million yuan in annual revenue from their main operations.

($1 = 7.0647 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast)