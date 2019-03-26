Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's industrial profits shrink most since late 2011

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:28pm EDT
A worker directs a crane lifting steel rails at a steel factory in Handan

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms suffered their worst contraction since late 2011 in the first two months of this year, data showed on Wednesday, as increasing strains on the economy in the face of slowing demand at home and abroad took a toll on businesses.

The sharp decline in profits suggests further trouble for the world's second largest economy, which expanded at its slowest pace in almost three decades last year. The government has already lowered the economic growth target this year to 6.0-6.5 percent, from 6.6 percent in 2018.

Profits notched up by China's industrial firms in January-February slumped 14.0 percent year-on-year to 708.01 billion yuan ($105.50 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website on Wednesday. It marked the biggest contraction since Reuters began keeping records in October 2011.

The data combines figures for January and February to smooth out distortions caused by the week-long China's Lunar New Year.

The drag was mainly due to price contractions in key industrial sectors such as auto, oil processing, steel and chemical industries, Zhu Hong of the statistics bureau said in a statement accompanying the data.

Zhu said the timing of Lunar New Year holidays that fell in early February also had a bigger negative impact on business operations this year than in 2018.

The slowdown was in line with Jan-Feb's factory output growth, which slumped to a 17-year low pressured by weak demand at home and abroad.

The trade war with the United States has put a dent on factory activity, corporate earnings, business sentiment and overall consumption in a blow to the economic outlook.

Policymakers have acknowledged the country's economy is facing increasing downward pressure, hurt by multi-year campaigns to curb debt risks and pollution, while the trade war with the United States took a toll on export orders and employment.

Beijing is beefing up measures to support the manufacturing industry by cutting the value-added tax, increasing infrastructure spending and reducing direct government intervention.

Yet, the support measures are taking time to kick in. Most analysts believe economic activity may not convincingly stabilise until the middle of the year.

Earlier this month, premier Li Keqiang announced hundreds of billions of dollars in additional tax cuts and infrastructure spending, but officials vowed they would not resort to massive stimulus like in the past, which had driven up a massive debt pile.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Ryan Woo and Min Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Integration to bolster Asia's competitiveness
PU
10:41pSouthwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to blame
RE
10:39pChinese steel, iron ore prices edge up; output rise caps gains
RE
10:28pChina's industrial profits shrink most since late 2011
RE
10:20pADF AUSTRALIAN DAIRY FARMERS : Dairy industry scores greater access to vital skilled labour
PU
10:20pChina Industrial Profit Tumbles as Deflation Bites
DJ
10:10pChina's industrial profits shrink most since late 2011
RE
09:55pCITY OF PICO RIVERA CA : Spring Bulky Item Pick Up Schedule
PU
09:46pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel to propose bigger role for external directors in Ghosn scandal's wake
RE
09:45pWESTERN GROWERS : Hires Human Resources Veteran Anna Bilderbach to Lead Training Programs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.