Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's industrial profits suffer first annual drop in three years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 03:37am CET
Employee works at a carbon fibre production line inside a factory in Lianyungang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Earnings growth at China's industrial firms in November fell for the first time in nearly three years in the face of slackening domestic and external demand, highlighting rising risks to the world's second-largest economy.

The gloomy data points to a further loss of economic momentum as a trade dispute with the United States piles pressure on China's vast manufacturing sector and as firms, bracing for a tough year ahead, shelve their investment plans, executives say.

Industrial profits fell 1.8 percent in November from a year earlier to 594.8 billion yuan (68 billion pounds), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website on Thursday. It marked the first decline since December 2015.

For the first eleven months, profits at industrial firms rose 11.8 percent from the same period a year earlier to 6.1 trillion yuan, slowing from a 13.6 percent increase in January-October.

The decline in profits largely reflected slowing growth in sales and producer prices as well as rising costs, He ping of the statistics bureau said in a statement accompanying the data.

Economists expect earnings to continue to worsen next year, weighed down by smaller gains in industrial prices in the face of cooling demand, with some even warning of the risk of deflation.

In November, China's factory price growth slowed to the weakest pace in two years as domestic demand lost further momentum.

"Survival is paramount for us (next year) – we will be more cautious with our investments," Jiang Ming, chairman of Henan-based Tianming Group that has businesses in healthcare, construction and finance, told Reuters.

"We also need to maintain better cashflows and save our ammunition to prepare for the tight, tough and difficult days ahead."

The growing pressure on China's economy has prompted the government to rollout a range of measures to juice up demand. In a key annual economic conference held this month the country's top leaders said they will ratchet up support for the economy in 2019 by cutting taxes and keeping liquidity ample, while promising to push forward trade negotiations with the United States.

Earnings growth at China's industrial firms has been cooling since April this year as factory price gains slowed on the back growing pressure on the global economy. The bitter trade war with the United States has also pressured overall output and demand in a blow to business investment plans.

With the arrival of winter, industrial output has taken a hit as the government intensifies a crackdown on pollution to restrict production in smoke-belching factories.

China's top steelmaking city Tangshan asked steel mills earlier this month to cut extra output during December 9 and 31, which is an additional reduction on top of that ordered during the winter heating season.

Profits earned by China's state-owned industrial enterprises rose 16.1 percent year-on-year to 1.8 trillion yuan in January-November period, slowing from a 20.6 percent growth in the first ten months.

Upstream sectors such as oil extraction, coal and metal mining still commanded the lion's share of profit gains in the 11-month period but their growth softened in November.

Profit growth for oil and natural gas extraction rose 333 percent in the first eleven months of the year, easing significantly from a 371 percent jump for January-October.

As of end-November, industrial firms' liabilities increased 5.8 percent from a year earlier to 64.6 trillion yuan, according to the Statistics Bureau.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Min Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : An efficient global carbon market essential
PU
03:43aOil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh
RE
03:42aOil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh
RE
03:37aChina's industrial profits suffer first annual drop in three years
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aJapan stocks surge after dramatic Wall Street comeback rally
RE
03:09aChina Industrial Profit Records First Drop in Almost Three Years in November
DJ
03:04aAsian shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally
RE
02:59aU.S. trade delegation to travel to China week of January 7 for talks - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
3INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC : INSYS THERAPEUTICS : Ex-Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme
4HARBIN ELECTRIC CO LTD : HARBIN ELECTRIC : HEG offers to acquire all the issued H shares in HEC, proposes HEC'..
5SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : WRM: White Rock- Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter JV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.