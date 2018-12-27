China's industrial profits suffer first year-on-year fall in almost three years

In the first eleven months of 2018, industrial profits rose 11.8 percent year-on-year, slower than a 13.6 percent rise in the first ten months.

China's industrial firms' liabilities increased 5.8 percent from a year earlier as of end-November, down from a 5.9 percent rise from the end of October.

China's economy has been facing increasing downward pressure this year as a trade dispute with the United States, slowing global growth and a years-long deleveraging campaign hit demand.

Policymaker have vowed to keep economic growth within "a reasonable range" in 2019.

