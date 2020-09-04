China's international schools struggle as teachers, students remain stuck abroad

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China's international schools
are reopening this month but will be short of key elements -
teachers and pupils.
Schools across the world are grappling with disruptions, but
the situation for international schools in China is particularly
challenging as swathes of staff and students left the country
for Lunar New Year holidays just as the coronavirus spread and
many are still stranded overseas due to travel restrictions.
As many as 40% of teachers and students due to start the
term this month remain abroad, according to the Association of
China and Mongolia International Schools which represents 58
schools catering to mostly foreign nationals.
A survey of its member schools in China in early July found
just over 3,000 teachers and their dependents were unable to
enter China, and it estimated another 700 people from schools
which did not respond could be in the same position.
"This is probably the biggest issue that we have faced as an
organisation since SARS in 2003," said Tom Ulmet, executive
director at the association, adding that schools were trying to
cope with the lack of teachers by increasing class sizes and
moving lessons online.
Authorities have begun processing visa applications for
foreign staff in China, but flying into China is not easy due to
a limited number of international flights. A number of
foreigners including teachers have also had their applications
for visas rejected, although the reasons behind the rejections
and the proportion of visas rejected are unclear.
When travel restrictions might ease further and whether
there will be a lasting impact on student numbers and
international school budgets also remains to be seen.
Chinese-run schools employing foreign teachers are facing
similar difficulties.
One such school, YK Pao, has shifted some lessons online as
seven out of 19 new primary school staff would not be physically
at school for the start of the academic year, according to a
text message sent to parents. YK Pao did not respond to requests
for comment.
Foreign teachers who have managed to enter China told
Reuters they have had to take on bigger workloads.
"When we arrived back, they extended our day by an hour, our
free periods and planning time were taken up by cover," said a
foreign teacher at a private school in Shanghai, declining to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.
Many working in international schools say the full scale of
the shortfall in students will only become apparent at the start
of the next term assuming border restrictions ease
substantially. By then, expatriate families uncertain about
their return as foreign firms slash costs amid the pandemic and
U.S.-China tensions, will have had time to decide.
Even before the travel restrictions, business for
international schools had already been declining as companies
have been sending fewer expats and their children to China due
to cost cuts, said Mark Upton, chief executive of consultancy
Upto U Education Services.
