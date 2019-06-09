China's iron ore imports rise in May; copper, crude fall

KEY POINTS:

* Copper: China imported 361,000 tonnes, versus 405,000 tonnes in April

* Crude oil: China imported 40.23 million tonnes, versus 43.73 million tonnes in April

* Iron ore: China imported 83.75 million tonnes, versus 80.77 million tonnes in April

* Soybeans: China imported 7.36 million tonnes, versus 7.64 million tonnes in April

* Coal: China imported 27.47 million tonnes of coal, versus 25.3 million tonnes in April

Commentary on iron ore

RICHARD LU, ANALYST, CRU, BEIJING:

"Shipments dropped in April due to a cyclone in West Australia and heavy rainfall in Brazil. Once the impacts were removed, miners had increased shipments. In the coming months, miners will continue to send out more shipments to cash in the high iron ore prices. However, production at Vale remains uncertain."

Commentary on crude

SENG YICK TEE, ANALYST, SIA ENERGY

"The main reason for the fall in China's crude imports is the Iranian imports which fell sharply in May."

Commentary on soybeans

MONICA TU, ANALYST, SHANGHAI JC INTELLIGENCE CO LTD:

"Soybean imports in May were a bit lower than expected, due to African swine fever, and the trade war. Imports will likely jump significantly in June and July as Chinese crushers booked a lot of cargoes from Brazil and Argentina in late May. The African swine fever disease also had some impact. Demand is still relatively weak."

China is the world's biggest net crude oil consumer and topbuyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soy.

