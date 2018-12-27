China's low-soy pig diet and the impact on soybean use

China's typical feed recipe contains about 20 percent soymeal and 70 to 75 percent corn.

That's a higher soymeal ratio than pig farmers use in the United States, where farmers have cut the ratio of soymeal over time as other ingredients such as distiller's dried grains, a byproduct of making ethanol and synthetic amino acids have become more available and cheaper.

European farmers also use less soymeal. In Germany, protein accounts for about 20 to 26 percent feed meal content, but farmers use a wider variety of meals, including rapeseed and sunflower meal.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Hallie Gu; additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Brian Thevenot)

