Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's low-soy pig diet and the impact on soybean use

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 07:05am CET

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's agriculture industry and government are aiming to put the nation's vast pig herd on a low-soymeal diet to reduce the country's reliance on U.S. soybean imports, a move that would send shudders across the U.S. farmbelt and beyond.

China's typical feed recipe contains about 20 percent soymeal and 70 to 75 percent corn.

That's a higher soymeal ratio than pig farmers use in the United States, where farmers have cut the ratio of soymeal over time as other ingredients such as distiller's dried grains, a byproduct of making ethanol and synthetic amino acids have become more available and cheaper.

European farmers also use less soymeal. In Germany, protein accounts for about 20 to 26 percent feed meal content, but farmers use a wider variety of meals, including rapeseed and sunflower meal.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Hallie Gu; additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Brian Thevenot)

By Josephine Mason and Hallie Gu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aCHINA'S SINOPEC SUSPENDS TOP OFFICIALS AT TRADING ARM : sources
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:14aHog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
RE
07:05aChina's low-soy pig diet and the impact on soybean use
RE
06:59aChina's industrial profits suffer first drop in three years, piles pressure on economy
RE
06:50aRussia ready to increase wheat, meat exports to Thailand - TASS
RE
06:35aChina's draft foreign investment law bans forced tech transfer, emphasises reciprocity
RE
06:35aOREGON FARM BUREAU : Tiffany Harper of Lane CFB wins state YFR Discussion Meet
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
2BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO : BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean t..
3ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
5VIETNAM NATIONAL PETROLEUM GROUP : FOCUS: Electric scooters sparking interest in Vietnam's two-wheeler market
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.