The central bank said on Friday the outstanding household loans by end-2018 were at 47.9 trillion yuan, up 18.2 percent on-year.

Outstanding individual mortgage loans had risen 17.8 percent year-on-year to 25.75 trillion yuan by the end of 2018. That compared with a 17.9 percent rise at the end of September.

