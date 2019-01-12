Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's premier says tax cuts support employment, economic stability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 04:09am EST
China's Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's plans for tax cuts targeting smaller companies will help to support employment and economic stability, and will expand the country's tax base over the long term, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"Implementing tax cuts for small and micro enterprises is mainly to support employment," Li said in comments posted on the Chinese government's website.

Developing and strengthening small companies is linked to economic stability and stable employment, he said.

"Looking at the long term, this will continue to expand the tax base, conserve tax resources and ultimately achieve wins for mass employment, corporate profits and fiscal revenues," he was quoted as saying, referring to the corporate tax cuts.

Li's comments come amid growing official concern over China's slowing economic growth and its impact on the labour market.

Chinese authorities plan to set a lower economic growth target of 6 to 6.5 percent in 2019, compared with "around" 6.5 percent in 2018, sources told Reuters, as weakening domestic demand and a damaging trade war with the United States drag on business activity and consumer confidence.

Analysts expect that China's economy grew around 6.6 percent last year, its slowest pace since 1990, and it is expected to cool further in coming months before a slew of support measures start to kick in.

"The bottom line for the policymakers is social stability, which is crucially tied to the unemployment rate and job creation," analysts at BoAML said in a recent note. "With U.S.-China trade risks still looming large, we believe policymakers would not hesitate to take pre-emptive measures to stabilize expectations on job stability."

More growth boosting steps are expected this year as policymakers seek to avert the risk of a sharper slowdown.

China's State Council, or cabinet, said on Jan. 9 that it would further reduce taxes for smaller companies. On Friday, Finance Minister Liu Kun said authorities would step up tax and fee cuts to lower corporate burdens.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aW.Africa currency bloc members aim to issue $4.82 bln in debt in 2019
RE
04:52aZimbabwe plans new currency as dollar shortage bites - Finance Minister
RE
04:36aIndia's online sellers to appeal against competition commission's Flipkart ruling
RE
04:13aBattling Kvitova downs Barty to claim Sydney title
RE
04:09aChina's premier says tax cuts support employment, economic stability
RE
03:59aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series V) to be opened for the period from 14th to 18th January, 2019; The Issue Price of the Bond during this subscription period shall be Rs. 3,214– per gram with the Settlement Date of January 22, 2019
PU
03:31aOPEC is not the enemy of the U.S., UAE minister says
RE
03:27aU.S. official rules out further waivers on Iran oil imports
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : A Top Nissan Executive And Ghosn Ally Resigns
2SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
3MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : McCall City Council Unanimously Votes to Take Pause on Midas Gol..
4APPLE : APPLE : demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone - Qualcomm CEO
5U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.