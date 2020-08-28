Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's progress in economic resumption on Aug 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:18am EDT

BEIJING - China's success in controlling COVID-19 means the economy is in a steady revival mode. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in resuming work and production:

- Profits of China's major industrial firms maintained steady recovery in July despite uncertainties due to the grim and complex domestic and international environment, official data showed on Aug 27.

Last month, profits totaled 589.5 billion yuan (about $85.57 billion), increasing by 19.6 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The growth widened 8.1 percentage points from that in June.

- China achieved over half of its annual housing renovation target for rundown urban areas in the first seven months of this year, official data showed on Aug 27.

During the January-July period, the country started renovation of 22,200 old urban residential communities, accounting for 56.4 percent of its annual target, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

More than 4.42 million households will benefit from the renovation projects that have been started, accounting for 62.7 percent of the government's annual target, the ministry said.

- Premier Li Keqiang has underlined the country's social assistance work to ensure the well-being of those in need.

Premier Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction to a meeting held in Beijing on Aug 27 about improving the country's social assistance system.

Noting that social assistance is an institutional arrangement to help those most in need, Premier Li urged authorities to put themselves in the shoes of those in difficulties, and help them get through the tough times.

- Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Aug 27 stressed achieving the goal of stabilizing employment for poor laborers.

Hu, also head of the State Council's leading group on poverty alleviation and development, made the remarks during a symposium held in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong province.

He called for greater efforts to further strengthen coordination between east and west China in poverty alleviation, and fully implement pro-employment policies with priority given to poor laborers.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:36aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : China's factory activity likely grew at slightly faster pace in Aug
RE
05:36aTaiwan to Ease Limits on American Pork and Beef, Smoothing Path for Trade Talks
DJ
05:34aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK lawmakers, union call for extra state help for aviation sector
RE
05:34aALBION VCT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
05:33aAs part of the IMTF "ARMY-2020" working meetings were held with a number of foreign military delegations to discuss issues of cooperation
PU
05:33aPOLY PROPERTY : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
05:33aXINJIANG XINXIN MINING INDUSTRY : Notice of the egm
PU
05:33aLOJAS AMERICANAS S A : Ata da Reunião do Conselho de Administração
PU
05:33aMANGOLD FONDKOMMISSION : erhåller godkännande för återköp av förlagslån
PU
05:33aLOJAS AMERICANAS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Eleição de Diretores e Estrutura Organizacional
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
3NIO LIMITED : NIO INC :. Announces Proposed Offering of 75,000,000 American Depositary Shares
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : CEO Virtual Roadshow, 28 August 2020
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air's loss balloons, warns of further cash needs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group