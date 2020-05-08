Log in
China's progress on business resumption on May 8

05/08/2020 | 08:24am EDT

BEIJING - Amid the further containment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China is powering ahead in returning to work and resuming business and production. The following are the latest facts and figures:

- China's consumer market has shown signs of accelerated recovery during the five-day May Day holiday that ended Tuesday amid further containment of COVID-19, the Ministry of Commerce said on May 8.

Online sales of physical commodities surged 36.3 percent year-on-year during the period as the COVID-19 epidemic spurred fast growth of online consumption, according to Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan.

E-commerce livestreaming sessions doubled during the holiday while the number of goods promoted via livestreaming increased 4.7 times compared with the same period last year.

Generally, the rapid recovery from the COVID-19 impact reveals China's huge market advantages and massive potential for domestic demand, Wang said.

- With regular epidemic control measures in place, the tourism market during the five-day May Day holiday basically recovered to 50 percent of the level for the same period last year, Wang Xiaofeng, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said at a press conference on May 8.

China received a total of 115 million domestic tourists during the holiday, generating a revenue of 47.56 billion yuan (about $6.72 billion), he said.

No epidemic outbreaks occurred at tourist attractions during the holiday, and no major safety accidents related to holiday travel or major complaints were reported, according to the ministry.

- China's major automakers have finally seen sales rebound after negative growth for 21 consecutive months, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said.

Some 2 million vehicles were sold in April, up 39.8 percent month-on-month and 0.9 percent year-on-year, according to an estimate from the association.

The figure brought the total sales in the first four months of this year to 5.67 million, down 32.1 percent year-on-year.

The auto sales growth is expected to continue in May and June, according to industry analysts.

- Shanghai is expected to invest a total of around 270 billion yuan in its first batch of 48 major 'new infrastructure' projects in the next three years, local authorities said on May 7.

The metropolis plans to set up 34,000 new 5G base stations and 100,000 smart charging piles for electric vehicles in the next three years, according to a three-year action plan from 2020 to 2022 issued by the municipal government.

More than 100 unmanned factories, unmanned production lines and unmanned workshops are projected to be built in Shanghai during the period, bringing 150,000 enterprises to the cloud platform. The city will also accelerate the construction of photonic scientific facilities, according to the plan.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 12:23:05 UTC
