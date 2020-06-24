Log in
China's progress on economic resumption on June 24

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

BEIJING - As efforts to contain COVID-19 continue, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

- Passenger trips on trains are expected to reach 26 million in China during the Dragon Boat Festival travel rush this week, the latest data showed.

The China State Railway Group Co Ltd said the country will see an estimated 6.7 million passenger trips on June 24, the first day of the travel rush.

The holiday travel rush will last until June 27 and the company expects the number of daily trips to hit a high of 7 million on June 25.

- The recovery of China's transport industry picked up pace in May, with some key indicators continuing to improve, an official with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said.

China's fixed-asset investment in transportation reached 1.02 trillion yuan (about $144.33 billion) during the first five months, an increase of 0.9 percent over the same period last year, MOT Spokesperson Sun Wenjian told a regular news conference.

- Lufthansa German Airlines will resume regular scheduled flights between Frankfurt and Shanghai from June 24, according to Lufthansa China.

These are the first scheduled Lufthansa flights to the Chinese mainland since the end of January. Lufthansa is among the first foreign airlines to resume regular scheduled passenger flights to the Chinese mainland, said Lufthansa China.

From June 24, the airline will start providing round-trip passenger flights between the cities once a week.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:38 UTC
