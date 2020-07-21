China's rapeseed oil rally drives widening spread with other edible oils

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - A rally in China's
rapeseed oil futures is pushing its price spread with other
edible oils to the widest in years, with lower imports of the
oilseed from Canada and tightening supplies spurring trading
interest and volumes.
The spread between rapeseed oil on the Zhengzhou
Commodity Exchange and soyoil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
widened to as much as 2,500 yuan ($357.50) per tonne on
Tuesday, the greatest it's been since 2012 when Refinitiv began
recording prices for the two commodities.
Rapeseed oil prices have gained nearly a third since May 27,
when the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd lost a court fight in Canada against
extradition to the United States.
China and Canada have been locked in a trade and political
dispute since Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver in December
2018 on a U.S. extradition request, hampering rapeseed and other
commodity shipments between the two countries.
"There is just not enough rapeseed oil. We cannot bring in
rapeseed now. Crush margins are super high. The trade is totally
affected by policy now," said a China-based trader.
"Rapeseed imports might continue to be affected as the
tension between China and Canada has not eased, while
Sino-Australia relations do not look very optimistic," the
trader said, citing Australia as another rapeseed producer.
Gains in Zhengzhou's rapeseed oil prices, which hit a
3-1/2-year high on Tuesday, also increased its spread with
Dalian's palm olein futures prices to its widest in
seven years at 3,196 yuan per tonne.
Dalian soyoil and palm olein prices have also been buoyed by
spillover buying and concerns of lower palm oil output in
Malaysia, but rapeseed oil has been the best performing edible
oil of the three since June.
"Rapeseed oil has become a momentum trade with people
chasing prices higher and adding to positive sentiment in the
(edible oils) space," said brokerage StoneX, formerly INTL
FCStone, in a research note.
($1 = 6.9926 yuan)
