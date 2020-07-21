Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's rapeseed oil rally drives widening spread with other edible oils

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:05am EDT

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - A rally in China's rapeseed oil futures is pushing its price spread with other edible oils to the widest in years, with lower imports of the oilseed from Canada and tightening supplies spurring trading interest and volumes.

The spread between rapeseed oil on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange and soyoil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange widened to as much as 2,500 yuan ($357.50) per tonne on Tuesday, the greatest it's been since 2012 when Refinitiv began recording prices for the two commodities.

Rapeseed oil prices have gained nearly a third since May 27, when the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lost a court fight in Canada against extradition to the United States.

China and Canada have been locked in a trade and political dispute since Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 on a U.S. extradition request, hampering rapeseed and other commodity shipments between the two countries.

"There is just not enough rapeseed oil. We cannot bring in rapeseed now. Crush margins are super high. The trade is totally affected by policy now," said a China-based trader.

"Rapeseed imports might continue to be affected as the tension between China and Canada has not eased, while Sino-Australia relations do not look very optimistic," the trader said, citing Australia as another rapeseed producer.

Gains in Zhengzhou's rapeseed oil prices, which hit a 3-1/2-year high on Tuesday, also increased its spread with Dalian's palm olein futures prices to its widest in seven years at 3,196 yuan per tonne.

Dalian soyoil and palm olein prices have also been buoyed by spillover buying and concerns of lower palm oil output in Malaysia, but rapeseed oil has been the best performing edible oil of the three since June.

"Rapeseed oil has become a momentum trade with people chasing prices higher and adding to positive sentiment in the (edible oils) space," said brokerage StoneX, formerly INTL FCStone, in a research note.

($1 = 6.9926 yuan)

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai and Hallie Gu in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 592 End-of-day quote.-15.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 43.66 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.98935 Delayed Quote.0.42%
WTI 1.00% 41.215 Delayed Quote.-33.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26aACTEON : Claxton signs master service agreement with Aker BP
PU
04:22aMercedes, Nike, Starbucks, Others Found Climate Group
DJ
04:18aMalaysia to sign $880 mln rail deal with Singapore July 30, minister says
RE
04:16aBALANCE OF PAYMENTS : May 2020
PU
04:16aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $43.03 a barrel Monday, 20 July 2020
PU
04:11aBANK OF ENGLAND : Economic uncertainty before and during the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
04:05aChina's rapeseed oil rally drives widening spread with other edible oils
RE
03:57aNokia rolls out 5G networks for industrial clients
RE
03:56aEuro hits new four-month high after pandemic recovery deal
RE
03:56aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 20, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
4HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
5GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : UK tax office widens probe into former GVC Turkish gambling unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group