Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's retail sales expected to slow as trade war looms - eMarketer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:07am EDT
A woman selects a bowl at a supermarket in Beijing

(Reuters) - China's retail sales is expected to grow at a slower-than- anticipated pace and would now overtake the United States only in 2021 as the trade war between Beijing and Washington takes a toll on demand in the Asian country, according to market researcher eMarketer.

Retail sales in China is expected to grow 3.5% in 2019 to reach $5.29 trillion (4.15 trillion pounds), much lower than a previous forecast of 7.5% growth to $5.64 trillion.

The research firm had expected China to surpass the U.S. in retail sales this year, but based on the current growth projections China will overtake the U.S. in 2021 by about $93 billion, the report said.

"The U.S.-China trade turmoil is even more of a concern for China now that domestic demand impacted one of the country's largest sectors: auto," eMarketer forecasting director Monica Peart said.

"But with two simultaneous market challenges, retail sales may struggle to achieve the national growth target of 6% to 6.5% for the year."

The firm forecasts U.S. retail sales to grow 3% this year amounting to $5.48 trillion.

President Donald Trump in early May imposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting retaliation by Beijing. Trump earlier this month threatened more duties on Chinese imports if no deal was reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit, scheduled later this week in Japan.

China has a 21.1% share of the world's retail market, while the U.S. has a 21.9% share, the report said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20aS.Africa's Omnia to evaluate businesses as thin margins, high debt weigh
RE
09:19aGlobal Stocks Waver as Gold and Bitcoin Soar
DJ
09:17aCanada Wholesale Sales Rise 1.7% in April
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12aWall St. set for lower open on Iran tensions, trade worries
RE
09:11aRANDSTAD NORTH AMERICA : US and apartment guide survey reveals how rising living expenses impact americans' work and housing decisions.
PU
09:11aNATO SECRETARY GENERAL : Slovakia makes many contributions to our shared security
PU
09:07aChina's retail sales expected to slow as trade war looms - eMarketer
RE
09:00aBuzzFeed Chairman Ken Lerer to step down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : GLOBAL MARKETS: Trade stress, Iran tensions hits stocks, dollar frets on Fed doves
4ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About