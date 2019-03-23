China's says regrets IADB's cancellation of meeting
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Saturday it regretted a decision by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) to cancel a meeting scheduled for next week in the city of Chengdu, adding that it bore no responsibility.
Sources told Reuters on Friday the IADB came to the decision after Beijing refused to allow a representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to attend the meeting.
