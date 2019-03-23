Log in
China's says regrets IADB's cancellation of meeting

03/23/2019 | 12:04am EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Saturday it regretted a decision by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) to cancel a meeting scheduled for next week in the city of Chengdu, adding that it bore no responsibility.

Sources told Reuters on Friday the IADB came to the decision after Beijing refused to allow a representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to attend the meeting.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou; Editing by Tom Hogue)

