Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's service sector activity grows at quicker pace in August - official PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:31pm EDT
Hostesses rest during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China's services sector activity picked up for the first time in five months in August, official data showed on Saturday, cushioning some of the economic impact from intensifying U.S. trade pressure.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 from 53.7 in July. It stayed well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The services sector accounts for over half of China's economy, providing an important buffer as trade tensions with the United States escalate. But growth has been generally cooling over the past year amid a broader slowdown, which is making businesses and consumers more cautious on spending.

The official August composite PMI, which covers both manufacturing and services activity, dropped to 53.0 from July's 53.1.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Dominique Patton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Aramco board sees too many risks for New York IPO - sources
RE
09:31pChina's service sector activity grows at quicker pace in August - official PMI
RE
09:28pChina August factory activity shrinks for fourth month - official PMI
RE
09:00pTwitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured
RE
08:51pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
08:51pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
08:10pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Retailers in spotlight as tariffs on consumer products kick in
RE
08:07pCITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD : Soil/Gas Testing Results
PU
08:00pU.S. and China will meet in September, Trump says, but tariff hikes remain
RE
07:55pU.S. and China will meet in September, Trump says, but tariff hikes remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3CARNIVAL CORP : HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)
4ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
5CAUTIVO MINING INC : CAUTIVO MINING : Announces Closing of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group