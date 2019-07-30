Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's service sector activity grows at slower pace in July: official PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 09:34pm EDT
A streak of lightning is seen above the skyline of Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services sector activity grew at a slower pace in July, an official survey showed on Wednesday, heaping pressure on Beijing which is counting on the sector to help weather a sharp hit to its manufacturers and the economy from the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53.7 from 54.2 in June, but stayed well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Services account for more than half of China's economy, and rising wages have increased Chinese consumers' spending power in recent years. But the sector softened late last year along with a slowdown in the economy.

The official July composite PMI, which covers both manufacturing and services activity, rose fractionally to 53.1 from June's 53.0.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pTop Thai retailer Central Group plans IPO of department store unit
RE
10:35pU.S. NEGOTIATORS NEED TO SHOW 'SINCERITY' IN SHANGHAI TALKS : China state media
RE
10:35pChina, U.S. officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai
RE
10:28pShanghai steel futures rise on talks of extended Tangshan output curbs
RE
10:25pRICHARD LI : After $6 billion M&A spree, insurer FWD eyes China foray ahead of IPO
RE
10:18pTrade war keeps China's factories in reverse gear for third month
RE
10:16pFederal Judge Overturns IRS Donor-Disclosure Change
DJ
10:15pTrade war keeps China's factories in reverse gear for third month
RE
10:14pUK car investment slumps over 70% on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
09:52pAlaska mine developer Northern Dynasty wins U.S. EPA reprieve, shares soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
4Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
5AMGEN : Amgen results beat estimates, lung cancer trial planned

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group