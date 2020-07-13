China's start-up index hits 4-1/2-year high on earnings improvement hopes

* SSEC +1.3%, CSI300 +1.6%, HSI +0.9%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 4.5%
* FTSE China A50 +1.0%
SHANGHAI, July 13(Reuters) - China stocks firmed on Monday,
with the tech-heavy start-up index hitting its highest in more
than 4-1/2 years on hopes of earnings improvement, even as
regulators vowed to crack down on illegal market behaviour.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index
was up 1.27% at 3,426.21, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
was up 1.63%.
** The start-up board index led gains, rising 3% to
its highest since Nov. 26, 2015. It climbed 12.8% in the
previous week, its best since its launch in 2010, and has gained
nearly 60% so far this year.
** "We expect evident marginal improvement in start-up
companies' results in the second quarter, given the low earnings
base in the same period last year and as their earnings growth
slowed significantly in the first quarter of 2020 due to the
coronavirus outbreak," Zheshang Securities wrote in a report.
** Investors also cheered Beijing's continued support to
bolster its economy.
** China's policy steps to support the economy have gained
obvious results and it will step up financial support for firms
and employment in the second half, a central bank official said
on Friday.
** New bank lending in China rose 22.3% in June as
authorities continued to boost credit and ease policy to get the
world's second-largest economy humming again after a sharp
coronavirus-induced contraction.
** China will show "zero tolerance" towards securities and
accounting fraud and will step up a crackdown on major
capital-markets crimes, financial regulators said after a
meeting of the Financial Stability Development Committee.
** The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory vowed to
strengthen regulation of capital flows and crack down on
speculation in the financial sector to prevent asset bubbles.
** The crackdown on illegal capital flows into the stock
market will not change the big trend of a bull run, but will
promote reasonable allocations of financial resources, helping
the healthy development of China's stock market, Zheshang
Securities said in the report.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.92%
to 10,638.22, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.92% at
25,963.07.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.93%, while Japan's Nikkei index
was up 1.91%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.9988 per U.S. dollar,
0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.
** As of 04:02 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a
premium of 31.97% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)