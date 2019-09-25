Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's steel sector facing increasing illegal new capacity risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
Workers check on seamless steel pipes at a factory of a steel products manufacturer in Cangzhou, Hebei

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - World's top steel maker China is facing increasing illegal new capacity risks, a Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official said on Thursday.

The ministry is currently conducting audits to curb outdated capacity and resolve the problems of overcapacity in China, Xing Tao, deputy director of the ministry's raw materials department, said at an industry conference.

China has shut 700 small steel mills with 140 million tonnes of steel capacity deemed sub-standard, plus 150 million tonnes of inefficient capacity at larger firms over a four-year campaign against pollution and excess capacity in heavy industry.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01pSoftBank likely to funnel $1 billion more into WeWork after delayed IPO
RE
10:49pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : SDG Business Forum calls for business to move from strategy to delivery on Global Goals
PU
10:49pAsian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
10:47pPG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2 billion as part of reorganization plan
RE
10:42pAsian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
10:38pIBC INSURANCE BUREAU OF CANADA : New report shows urgent need for climate adaptation investment
PU
10:29pOil prices hold steady as Trump touts sooner-than-expected trade deal
RE
10:23pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FM urges China, US to promote ties with vision, conviction
PU
10:13pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Job vacancies decline in August (Media Release)
PU
10:13pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Household wealth up 1.6 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group