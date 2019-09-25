China's steel sector facing increasing illegal new capacity risks

The ministry is currently conducting audits to curb outdated capacity and resolve the problems of overcapacity in China, Xing Tao, deputy director of the ministry's raw materials department, said at an industry conference.

China has shut 700 small steel mills with 140 million tonnes of steel capacity deemed sub-standard, plus 150 million tonnes of inefficient capacity at larger firms over a four-year campaign against pollution and excess capacity in heavy industry.

