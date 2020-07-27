Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's surging crude imports mask weakness in the rest of Asia: Russell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:59am EDT

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 27 (Reuters) - The ongoing flood of crude oil into China is obscuring the fact that demand in the rest of Asia remains weak, and that countries in the world's top-consuming region didn't join China is stocking up when prices slumped.

China's crude imports set consecutive records in May and June, and will remain at high levels in July and likely August too, as the massive volumes of oil bought during a brief price war in April enter the country.

China imported 12.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, eclipsing the prior all-time high of 11.3 million bpd in May, according to official data.

Imports for July may set a new record high, with Refinitiv Oil Research estimating 13.04 million bpd will be offloaded in the month.

Tracking China's imports has been made more tricky by the sheer volume of tankers heading to, or waiting at, ports. Delays in discharging cargoes mean that August's figures may get a bit of a boost from the earlier buying spree.

Crude prices plunged to the lowest in 17 years in late April after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the leading producers in the group known as OPEC+, disagreed on whether to extend and deepen output cuts in a bid to support prices.

The Saudis said they would sell as much oil as they could, and the sheer volume of oil being made available, coupled with the economic hit from the spreading novel coronavirus pandemic, saw benchmark Brent futures drop as low as $15.98 a barrel on April 22, some 78% down from this year's peak of $71.75 in early January.

While the price war didn't persist, with OPEC+ agreeing to extend and deepen output cuts, it did last long enough to give refiners an opportunity to stock up with bargain-basement crude.

However, it appears that only Chinese refiners took up the offer, and perhaps trading houses with access to storage tanks, with many Asian buyers apparently more worried about the demand hit from the coronavirus than they were tempted by the low crude prices.

India, the second-largest crude importer in Asia behind China, is forecast by Refinitiv to have imported 3.68 million bpd in July, a recovery from June's 3.33 million bpd.

However, these levels are still well below the 4.1 million to 4.7 million bpd range of India's oil imports in the months leading up to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's appetite for crude is struggling to recover, with just 2.16 million bpd of imports expected for July, up slightly from June's 1.93 million. The weakness in Japan means that South Korea is overtaking its rival in crude imports, with Refinitiv estimating 2.47 million bpd of imports in July, up a touch from 2.45 million bpd in June.

However, both countries are still down by more than 10% from the import levels that prevailed prior to the pandemic.

SINGAPORE SLIPS

A further sign of Asia's struggles outside of China is Singapore, the island state that is home to three refineries with a combined processing capacity of about 1.4 million bpd, and which produce mainly for export markets.

Singapore is expected to import 580,000 bpd in July, down from 870,000 bpd in June, which was already down on the more normal level of 910,000 bpd in April.

The weakness in Asia outside China begs the question as to what happens when the surge of cheap crude that China bought during the price war comes to an end?

Is the economic recovery from the coronavirus enough to boost demand across the region, or will the risk of a second wave, and the ongoing first wave in countries like the United States and Brazil, serve to dampen demand?

The rebound in crude prices since OPEC+ acted to lower production is also perhaps a factor in limiting potential demand growth, with refinery margins weak in Asia outside of China.

A Singapore hydrocracker refinery currently has a profit margin of $1.15 a barrel, well below levels of around $2-$6 that prevailed in the first quarter of this year.

Refineries may be finding it challenging to pass on higher crude costs, given demand for refined fuels is still running well below pre-coronavirus levels. (Editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.52% 6.1309 Delayed Quote.34.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 43.24 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 71.5751 Delayed Quote.15.77%
WTI 0.37% 41.205 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aDollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance
RE
02:02aFed meeting expected to leave U.S. bond-stock relationship out of whack
RE
02:02aJapanese government to urge more telecommuting as coronavirus cases surge
RE
02:01aChina's new mini-IPO market gets off to frenzied trade, triggering circuit breakers
RE
01:59aCHINA'S SURGING CRUDE IMPORTS MASK WEAKNESS IN THE REST OF ASIA : Russell
RE
01:53aDollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance
RE
01:21aAsia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aIndonesia says to lend more to regions to support economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany must toughen audit rules after Wirecard scandal - Weidmann
3HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD : HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING : China's Tigermed to raise up to $1.38 bi..
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo's impact was decisive for Juve's 9th straight title
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group