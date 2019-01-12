Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's tax cuts linked to employment, economic stability: premier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 02:55am EST
China's Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's tax cuts for smaller companies are mainly intended to support employment and ensure economic stability, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying.

China rolled out a series of support measures for its cooling economy last year and is widely expected to unveil more in coming months to reduce the risk of a sharper slowdown.

"Implementing tax cuts for small and micro enterprises is mainly to support employment," Li said, according to a statements posted to the government's website on Saturday.

China's State Council, or cabinet, said on Jan. 9 that it would further reduce taxes for smaller companies. On Friday, Finance Minister Liu Kun said authorities would step up tax and fee cuts to lower corporate burdens.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aCHINA'S TAX CUTS LINKED TO EMPLOYMENT, ECONOMIC STABILITY : premier
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:22aOPEC is not the enemy of the US, UAE minister says
RE
02:00aU.S. official says not to grant more waivers on Iran oil sanctions
RE
01:50aUAE energy minister expects average oil price of $70 in 2019
RE
12:54aChina stock market inflows could double in 2019 - securities official
RE
12:05aUnclear how deep and lasting Germany's economic problems are - ECB's Nowotny
RE
01/11Pemex's New York roadshow spooks investors, yields spike
RE
01/11U.S. shutdown sends grain traders, farmers hunting for data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
3APPLE : APPLE : demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone - Qualcomm CEO
4U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
5MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : McCall City Council Unanimously Votes to Take Pause on Midas Gol..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.