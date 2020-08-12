Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's tax, fee cuts boost vitality of market entities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 04:58am EDT

BEIJING - The orderly implementation of China's tax and fee cut policies has helped invigorate market entities and strengthen the sustainability of enterprises' development, Wang Jun, head of the State Taxation Administration told Xinhua in an interview.

In the first half of the year, China's tax and fee cuts totaled over 1.5 trillion yuan (about $216 billion).

For 100,000 key tax source enterprises, tax and fee burden dropped by 0.65 yuan per 100 yuan of the operating revenue, Wang said.

Citing an 11.5-percent year-on-year increase in profits of major industrial firms in June, Wang said it is clear that a considerable part of the growth is due to direct or indirect effects of the tax and fee cuts.

Around 92 percent of over 50 million small taxpayers in the country have been exempted from value-added tax, while for the remaining 8 percent or 4.4 million, the value-added tax rate has been lowered from 3 percent to 1 percent, according to Wang, who added that the tax has been exempted in Hubei.

'This has stimulated interest in entrepreneurship to a great extent,' Wang said, noting that the newly-added market entities which handled tax-related business went up 7.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

Besides, the purchase of high-tech equipment and services by 330,000 enterprises which enjoy preferential tax policies on research and development rose 22.3 percent in the second quarter, pointing to companies' continuous investment in science and technology amid the COVID-19 fallout.

To ensure that tax and fee cuts policies directly benefit market entities, authorities have simplified handling procedures and optimized online services, while training taxpayers and fee payers via 'cloud classes.'

Currently, corporate taxpayers can handle more than 90 percent of tax-related business online, according to the administration.

To boost the development of foreign trade firms, authorities have taken measures to facilitate export tax refunds, including promoting paperless tax rebate declarations, Wang said.

An analysis of taxation data shows that corporate sales are steadily recovering, with the manufacturing sector staging a faster recovery. In the meantime, new growth drivers reported faster growth and investment also picked up, Wang said.

In the second half of the year, authorities will continue to strictly implement preferential tax and fee policies, according to the official.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 08:57:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aENTERGY : Mississippi High School Energy Academies to Power Up Career Readiness
AQ
05:24aMost of oil on damaged ship in Mauritius collected - representative for ship owner
RE
05:23aKELLOGG : Discovery, Kellogg's and No Kid Hungry Join to Fight Childhood Hunger; Launch PSA Across Food Network and TLC - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
05:23aSuccessful Issuances of Brunei Darussalam Government Short-Term Sukuk Al-Ijarah Securities 184th Series
PU
05:23aCITY CHIC COLLECTIVE : Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference Presentation
PU
05:23aCHINA BLUECHEMICAL : Revised notice of first extraordinary general meeting of 2020 proposed appointment of director and proposed amendment of articles of association
PU
05:23aIMDEX : Court Orders Granted
PU
05:23aSINCERE : Appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
05:23aCATELLA PUBL : Ny VD för Catella Fondförvaltning AB
PU
05:23aCATELLA PUBL : New CEO of Catella Fondförvaltning AB
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : reports first half-year 2020 results and corporate updates
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
3CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand but stronger cargo after record loss
4FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group