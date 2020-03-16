China's to Take More Proactive Fiscal Policy to Offset Coronavirus Impact

BEIJING--China will roll out more policies to offset the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a sharp drop in economic activity, a spokesman of the country's statistics bureau said.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported double-digit on-year declines for China's industrial production, fixed-asset investment and retail sales for the first two months of the year. China's exports also saw a sharp fall in the January-February period.

"The hit to the economy is short-term and controllable," said Mao Shengyong, a NBS spokesman, in a briefing on Monday. He noted that more fiscal measures could be taken given the government's relatively low debt levels.

Mr. Mao predicted China's economic performance would start improving from March and speed up in the second half of the year when businesses and production disrupted by the virus return to normal.

"Our confidence of realizing this year's economic targets hasn't changed," he said.

China planned to double the size of its economy by the end of 2020, from a decade earlier, and economists believe that requires at least 5.5% growth this year. The across-the-board decline in economic activity in the first two months made it harder to realize that goal, economists say.

Mr. Mao said economic performance was normal before Jan. 23, when Beijing took tough measures including locking down cities, suspending factory production and restricting travel to contain the spread of the virus. Data showed economic activity was disrupted more by the epidemic in February than in January, said Mr. Mao.

China combines economic data for the first two months of the year to iron out distortions from the Spring Festival which can fall in different months every year.

China's urban jobless rates were also driven up by the epidemic at the start of the year as factories and businesses were ordered to lengthen their closures, said Mr. Mao. He said the country faces a severe employment situation this year, though the job market is expected to improve in the second half.

-- Grace Zhu