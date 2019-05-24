Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's top banking regulator says yuan bears will suffer 'heavy losses'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 11:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a China yuan note

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator on Saturday said it did not expect a persistent decline in the yuan and warned speculative short sellers they would suffer "heavy losses" if they bet against the currency.

The yuan has lost more than 2.5% against the dollar since the festering China-U.S. trade dispute intensified earlier this month. It is now less than a tenth of a yuan away from the 7-per-dollar level authorities have in the past indicated as a floor.

"Short-term fluctuation of the yuan exchange rate is normal, but in the long-run, China's economic fundamentals determine that the yuan will not depreciate persistently," Xiao Yuanqi, the spokesman for the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), told a finance forum in Beijing.

"Those who speculate and short the yuan will for sure suffer heavy loss."

Xiao was reading from a script prepared for Guo Shuqing, CBIRC's chairman and the Communist Party chief of the People's Bank of China (PBOC). Guo was scheduled to give a speech at the same forum but couldn't make it due to last minute arrangements.

Xiao also said Beijing must look out for hot money moving in and out of the country, as well as large amounts of capital flowing into the frothy real estate market.

"We must be especially vigilant about money from overseas moving in and out in large quantities, and hot speculative money, and we must resolutely fight bubbles in real estate and financial assets," he said.

Chinese policymakers have struggled to manage bubble risks in the property market, the world's largest, without hurting growth in the sector, which is crucial for the wider economy.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40pChina's top banking regulator says yuan bears will suffer 'heavy losses'
RE
11:40pHuawei shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year
RE
11:19pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to boost clean energy deployment
PU
11:19pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets Brazilian vice-president
PU
10:59pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : Requests Regulatory Rate Review of Investments in Natural Gas and Electric Distribution Systems
PU
10:54pNDGGA NORTH DAKOTA GRAIN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : President Jeff Mertz Responds to USDA Assistance for Trade Disruption
PU
10:44pIOWA FEDERATION OF LABOR AFL CIO : Labor History
PU
10:29pFARMFIRST DAIRY COOPERATIVE : Statement on Trade Mitigation
PU
10:24pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : AAM Welcomes Latest U.S. Department of Commerce Proposal to Penalize Currency Misalignment
PU
09:54p2019 CPF Summer Board Meeting Sponsors To Date
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Mexico tax plan for riding hailing firms may soon be mandatory - C..
2ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Milling Expands Recall of Baker's Corner All Pur..
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : facial recognition ban won just 2% of shareholder vote
4RUMBLEON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
5ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : ADAMAS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $5..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About