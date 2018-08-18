Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's top diplomat says supports Turkey's efforts to safeguard stability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China supports the Turkish government's efforts to safeguard security and economic stability and believes that it will overcome its "temporary difficulties", China's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, told Turkey's foreign minister on Saturday.

China's foreign ministry said in a statement that Wang had made the comments in a phone call with the Turkish minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Turkish lira <TRYTOM=D3> has lost a third of its value against the dollar this year as worsening relations between NATO allies Turkey and the United States added to losses driven by concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan's influence on monetary policy.

Cavusoglu spoke about the current situation in Turkey during the phone call and said his government was willing to strengthen strategic communication with China, the statement said.

Beijing first commented on the issue on Friday in a foreign ministry statement in which it offered moral support to Turkey.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02pChina's top diplomat says supports Turkey's efforts to safeguard stability
RE
03:06pMARTIN WINTERKORN : Der Spiegel
RE
02:03pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-market Investors Weather Turkey Storm, But Should Watch The Dollar
DJ
01:44pTurkey's Erdogan says to challenge 'games' on the economy
RE
01:06pCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day (Events)
PU
12:21pCSU BAKERSFIELD ROADRUNNERS : `Runners Drop Opener With 1-0 Decision In OT
PU
12:16pCBA CALIFORNIA BOARD OF ACCOUNTANCY : California Board of Accountancy Welcomes Nancy J. Corrigan, CPA to the Board
PU
12:11pNetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Cryptocurrency Seeking ATM Route to Mainstream Adoption
AQ
11:03aIran anti-money laundering law faces challenge as deadline looms
RE
10:51aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Strong public backing bolsters fight against blight of plastic waste
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Bids For Noble Group Debt -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : RUMBLE SEAT : 2018 Range Rover HSE Td6: The Last Days of Diesel -- WSJ
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Italy's Autostrade to announce plan for victims, city after bridge collapse
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.